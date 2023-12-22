Employers in Washington state will be required to include the minimum and maximum salary they're willing to pay on job listings beginning next month, when a new law designed to improve pay equity and empower workers takes effect.

The law applies to companies with more than 15 employees that do business in Washington or recruit employees who are based in the state. If a position is remote and employees in Washington could apply for it, then the salary range must be disclosed.

The new requirements, signed into law earlier this year and clarified by rules released in November, will usher in a new era of salary transparency for the tech industry, which often keeps compensation data private to gain an edge over competitors in the labor market. Washington will become one of several states and cities mandating salary disclosure in a trend that's driving big tech companies to change their policies nationwide.

"With pay transparency, the genie is out of the bottle and there is no going back," said Maggie Hulce, executive vice president and general manager of enterprise for Indeed, via email. "By setting clearer pay expectations upfront between a job seeker and employer, better matches happen — faster."

Hulce also noted that these laws can help "close pay gaps that still exist across gender, race/ethnicity and other factors."