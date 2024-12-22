22/12/24/087200 story
https://blog.otterstack.com/posts/202212-doom-calculator/
For decades, we've asked ourselves "Can it run Doom?". Now we can finally make the ultimate punchline: "Can Doom run it?"
I demonstrate that it is possible to run any bounded computation in Doom, minus constraints on level size. I have not proven that Doom is Turing complete (see the section later in this article).
This works with the vanilla MS-DOS release of Doom 2 (v1.9). No mods or anything!
I love projects like these. I was inspired by the esoteric machines in other games such as Minecraft and RollerCoaster Tycoon.
If you're curious about how this works, I released the source code to build the map here:
