Feds Seize $30 Million in Meth Smuggled in 3D Printers

posted by hubie on Monday December 26, @03:37AM   Printer-friendly
from the check-that-new-3D-printer-you-got-to-see-if-there-is-a-surprise-inside! dept.
fliptop writes:

Two men, alleged to be senior members of an international crime syndicate, face charges in Taiwan:

Two men alleged to be senior members of an international crime syndicate have been charged in Taiwan over an alleged plot to import 30kg of methamphetamine into Western Australia hidden inside 3D printers.

It was revealed on Saturday that a 33-year-old man and a 36-year-old man were arrested in July and October this year after they were noticed by the Australian federal police as part of Operation Ironside.

Operation Ironside was a sting operation between the AFP and the FBI in which they intercepted every message posted via the An0m encrypted communications platform used by crime syndicates over three years from 2018.

[...] The men have been charged with illegal transportation of category 2 narcotics and could face life in prison in Taiwan if convicted.

Original Submission


