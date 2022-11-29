from the more-than-just-a-captive-audience-for-failed-proprietary-products dept.
The Times Higher Education has an essay by Professor Andy Farnell where he rethinks digital technologies which disenfranchise, dehumanize, excludes, and even bully both students and teachers. These unfortunate technologies with their problems and misfeatures have been plaguing institutions of higher education for quite some time now. Not too long ago, universities took the lead in creating and advancing performant technologies. The triumvirate of LDAP, Kerberos, and AFS is just one which comes to mind, though there are also the original Berkeley Software Distribution (BSD) and many more. Now these institutions have mostly lost their way and have become followers and "consumers" of products that not only don't meet their needs but actively work against institutional goals. He starts by asking which digital technologies could, or rather ought to, be removed from higher educational environments.
Harm occurs when technologies divert equity away from key stakeholders toward powerful but marginal stakeholders, namely chancellors, trustees, directors, dignitaries, landlords, governments, industries, advertisers, sponsors, technology corporations, suppliers and publishers. Harms arise because these entities have become invested in pushing technologies that favour their products and interests into the education ecosystem.
Obviously, we can't entertain the idea of removing all technologies from education, if only to dodge the pedant's retort that we'd better burn all books and blackboards while we're at it. Rather than looking for technical errors, let's recognise that technologies are fraught with political and psychological shortcomings in their models, structures and behaviours, which lead to misuse.
As a brief summary, we wish to identify and eliminate systems that:
- disenfranchise and disempower
- dehumanise
- discriminate and exclude
- extract or seek rent
- coerce and bully
- mislead or manipulate
What steps can you take locally?
(2022) 'NO': Grad Students Analyze, Hack, and Remove Under-Desk Surveillance Devices Designed to Track Them
In October, the university quietly introduced heat sensors under desk without notifying students or seeking their consent:
Surveillance has been creeping unabated across schools, universities, and much of daily life over the past few years, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Back in October, however, graduate students at Northeastern University were able to organize and beat back an attempt at introducing invasive surveillance devices that were quietly placed under desks at their school.
Early in October, Senior Vice Provost David Luzzi installed motion sensors under all the desks at the school's Interdisciplinary Science & Engineering Complex (ISEC), a facility used by graduate students and home to the "Cybersecurity and Privacy Institute" which studies surveillance. These sensors were installed at night—without student knowledge or consent—and when pressed for an explanation, students were told this was part of a study on "desk usage," according to a blog post by Max von Hippel, a Privacy Institute PhD candidate who wrote about the situation for the Tech Workers Coalition's newsletter.
[...] Von Hippel told Motherboard, however, that desk usage can already be tracked because desks are assigned and badges are required to enter the rooms. Instead, he believes the sensors were a rationale for the administration—which owns the building—to push out computer science students who don't use the building as much as others might.
In response, students began to raise concerns about the sensors, and an email was sent out by Luzzi attempting to address issues raised by students.
[...] At this first listening session, Luzzi asked that grad student attendees "trust the university since you trust them to give you a degree," Luzzi also maintained that "we are not doing any science here" as another defense of the decision to not seek IRB approval.