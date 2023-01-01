Arianespace's medium-lift Vega-C rocket failed to reach orbit on its second mission, resulting in the destruction of the two satellites on board.

The rocket, developed by the European Space Agency (ESA), built by Italian company Avio, and operated by Arianespace, took off on Tuesday at 8:47 p.m. ET from the Kourou space base in French Guiana, carrying the Neo 5 and Neo 6 satellites for for Airbus' Pléiades Neo Earth-imaging constellation.

[...] Tuesday's mission marked the first time Vega-C carried a commercial payload, so it is unfortunate that the mission ended in failure. ESA is counting on Vega-C to deliver European payloads to orbit and maintain its presence in the growing space industry by virtue of possessing its own launch vehicle.

ESA is also getting ready to debut Ariane 6, the next-generation launcher to follow Ariane 5. Ariane 6 was originally slated for launch in 2020, but has suffered numerous delays, and is now scheduled to fly in 2023. "With Vega-C and Ariane 6, Europe will have a flexible, independent solution for a fast-changing launch market," Daniel Neuenschwande, ESA's director of Space Transportation, said in a statement in June.