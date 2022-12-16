from the better-late-than-never dept.
Manhattan Project physicist was infamously stripped of his security clearance in 1954:
Nearly 70 years after having his security clearance revoked by the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) due to suspicion of being a Soviet spy, Manhattan Project physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer has finally received some form of justice just in time for Christmas, according to a December 16 article in the New York Times. US Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm released a statement nullifying the controversial decision that badly tarnished the late physicist's reputation, declaring it to be the result of a "flawed process" that violated the AEC's own regulations.
Science historian Alex Wellerstein of Stevens Institute of Technology told the New York Times that the exoneration was long overdue. "I'm sure it doesn't go as far as Oppenheimer and his family would have wanted," he said. "But it goes pretty far. The injustice done to Oppenheimer doesn't get undone by this. But it's nice to see some response and reconciliation even if it's decades too late."
[...] Physicists became national heroes, and Oppenheimer became chairman of the AEC. But suspicion over his Communist ties grew stronger, culminating in the infamous 1954 security hearings to determine whether he was guilty of treason. This was at the onset of the McCarthy era, with its paranoid emphasis on rooting out "subversives." As chair of the Senate Investigations Subcommittee, Senator Joseph McCarthy unveiled a new policy under which a government employee not only had to be judged "loyal," but his or her background had to be "clearly consistent with the interests of national security."
[...] The AEC found Oppenheimer innocent of treason, but ruled he was "not reliable or trustworthy" and thus should not have access to military secrets. His security clearance was revoked on the grounds of "fundamental defects of character," and for Communist associations "far beyond the tolerable limits of prudence and self-restraint" expected of those holding high government positions.
The lone dissenting opinion among the members of the AEC came from Commissioner Henry DeWolf Smyth, who found no evidence that Oppenheimer had ever divulged secret information during nearly 11 years of constant surveillance. Smyth, a physics professor at Princeton University, believed the charges against Oppenheimer were supplemented by "enthusiastic amateur help from powerful personal enemies," and concluded that, far from being a Communist subversive, the physicist was "an able, imaginative human being with normal human weaknesses and failings." Einstein and 25 Princeton colleagues joined the Federation of American Scientists in protesting the AEC's decision.
[...] Science historians have long argued that the revocation of Oppenheimer's security clearance should be overturned. In 2014, several transcripts from the 1954 hearings were declassified, revealing no damning evidence against the late physicist. Rather, the testimony tended to exonerate him. "It's hard to see why it was classified," Cornell University historian Richard Polenberg told the New York Times at the time. "It's hard to see a principle here—except that some of the testimony was sympathetic to Oppenheimer, some of it very sympathetic."
[...] "I'm overwhelmed with emotion," Kai Bird, co-author with Martin J. Sherwin of the 2005 Pulitzer Prize-winning Oppenheimer biography American Prometheus, told the New York Times. "History matters and what was done to Oppenheimer in 1954 was a travesty, a black mark on the honor of the nation. Students of American history will now be able to read the last chapter and see that what was done to Oppenheimer in that kangaroo court proceeding was not the last word."
[Ed. note: I read American Prometheus several years ago and I recommend it to anyone who is interested in biographies, the Manhattan Project, or the atomic age. --hubie]
US Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm's statement
Trailer for the forthcoming move Oppenheimer announced the day after Granholm's announcement.
