OK, so, we recently had the article on 2023 public domain copyrights. I watched (again) Fritz Lang's Metropolis from 1927. I've also stumbled across The Quake (2018) very recently, and watched it. The only other Euro movie I can think of, offhand, is Pan's Labyrinth. All Quiet on the Western Front?
So, what do some of you Euros consider to be important cultural items, that Americans should be familiar with? (British answers will be acceptable here, I think. You're almost Euro . . . )
Yeah, sure, I could do an internet search with the same question, alternating the term slightly if I don't get good results. But, where better to ask, than on a more-or-less international forum filled with fellow geeks and nerds? The man in the street isn't going to have the same answers as our Soylent community, on this, or any other subject!
And, it isn't necessary to restrict the discussion to Euros - Asians, South Americans, Islanders, even Canadians can suggest important cultural works for us to watch, or read, or listen to! We may have to draw the line with 'Strayans though . . . Do we really have to hear 'Play me Didgeradoo' again?
[Ed. note: The way global entertainment has been dominated by only a handful of companies over the last two or three decades, I tend to feel that it is almost impossible to produce culturally important pieces on a large scale any more for fear that they would only have limited mass appeal and not get funded, so I would also love to hear what items I should to add to my watch/listen list that I might be missing out on. --hubie]
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Wednesday December 28, @06:58PM
Tolkien, Monty Python.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 28, @07:12PM
Just off the top of my head, here are some for the short list.
Smiles of a Summer Night (1955)
The Unknown Soldier (1955)
Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979)
Wings of Desire (1987)
Pathfinder (1987)
Memories of a Marriage (1989)
For kids, there are various series on Moomin Troll, Pippi, Emil, Dillermand but it's unclear how accessible they will be to the current crop in the target age group.
As far as general culture, there are things like a comic opera, Djingis Khan (1954), which was translated to English and toured the States in 1986, but good luck on that. Each country has its own local version of the MAFIAA and the relevant one there, STIM, has pretty much ensured that music and lyrics will never be found let alone used.
If you want regional movies, check out some of the film festivals which specialize in their region, like TIFF [www.tiff.no] which has a lot of Nordic and Arctic themes. There is still time to arrange get there but many seatings will have been sold out already.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday December 28, @07:19PM
Barefoot Gen [wikipedia.org] is a manga series, later adapted to other media, loosely based on a kid's survival of the bombing of Hiroshima. I think it's very well known in Japan, and a decent amount of anime has some enormous explosion that flattens a metropolitan area early on or midway through (or preceeding) the series. I think the experience of the bomb made its way deeply into the national psyche, but that's way going out on a limb since I never lived there.