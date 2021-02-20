from the sounds-fishy dept.
Tracy Harpster, a deputy police chief from suburban Dayton, Ohio, was hunting for praise. He had a business to promote: a miracle method to determine when 911 callers are actually guilty of the crimes they are reporting. "I know what a guilty father, mother or boyfriend sounds like," he once said.
Harpster tells police and prosecutors around the country that they can do the same. Such linguistic detection is possible, he claims, if you know how to analyze callers' speech patterns — their tone of voice, their pauses, their word choice, even their grammar. Stripped of its context, a misplaced word as innocuous as "hi" or "please" or "somebody" can reveal a murderer on the phone.
So far, researchers who have tried to corroborate Harpster's claims have failed. The experts most familiar with his work warn that it shouldn't be used to lock people up.
Prosecutors know it's junk science too. But that hasn't stopped some from promoting his methods and even deploying 911 call analysis in court to win convictions.
Do you think repackaging this prejudice in "Artificial intelligence" would get it accepted as "science"? Do you think the false conviction rate would be any different?
TFL goes on to discuss how Tracy Harpster has both testified as an expert and also given paid seminars to many police dept's about his "911 analysis". Freedom of Information requests on this activity have mostly been ignored. This looks like it could become a big deal--as more falsely accused become publicly known.
It's a pretty scary article to read.