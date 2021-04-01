from the who-ordered-that? dept.
By studying an exotic atom called muonium, researchers are hoping misbehaving muons will spill the beans on the Standard Model of particle physics:
The muon is often described as the electron's heavy cousin. A more appropriate description might be its rogue relation. Since its discovery triggered the words "who ordered that" (Isidor Isaac Rabi, Nobel laureate), the muon has been bamboozling scientists with its law-breaking antics. The muon's most famous misdemeanour is to wobble slightly too much in a magnetic field: its anomalous magnetic moment hit the headlines with the 2021 muon g-2 experiment at Fermilab. The muon also notably caused trouble when it was used to measure the radius of the proton – giving rise to a wildly different value to previous measurements and what became known as the proton radius puzzle. Yet rather than being chastised, the muon is cherished for its surprising behaviour, which makes it a likely candidate to reveal new physics beyond the Standard Model.
Aiming to make sense of the muon's strange behaviour, researchers from PSI and ETH Zurich turned to an exotic atom known as muonium. Formed from a positive muon orbited by an electron, muonium is similar to hydrogen but much simpler. Whereas hydrogen's proton is made up of quarks, muonium's positive muon has no substructure. And this means it provides a very clean model system from which to sort these problems out: for example, by obtaining extremely precise values of fundamental constants such as the mass of the muon.
[...] The property of muonium that the researchers are able to study in such detail is its energy levels. In the recent publication, the teams were able to measure for the first time a transition between certain very specific energy sublevels in muonium. Isolated from other so-called hyperfine levels, the transition can be modelled extremely cleanly. The ability to now measure it will facilitate other precision measurements: in particular, to obtain an improved value of an important quantity known as the Lamb shift.
[...] However exciting the potential of this may be, the team have a greater goal in their sights: weighing the muon. To do this, they will measure a different transition in muonium to a precision one thousand times greater than ever before.
An ultra-high precision value of the muon mass - the goal is 1 part per billion - will support ongoing efforts to reduce uncertainty even further for muon g-2. "The muon mass is a fundamental parameter that we cannot predict with theory, and so as experimental precision improves, we desperately need an improved value of the muon mass as an input for the calculations," explains Crivelli.
The measurement could also lead to a new value of the Rydberg constant - an important fundamental constant in atomic physics - that is independent of hydrogen spectroscopy. This could explain discrepancies between measurements that gave rise to the proton radius puzzle, and maybe even solve it once and for all.