from the and-I-feel-fine dept.
As AI assumes more software development work, developers may eventually be working with training models more than they do with coding tools:
Over the past few decades, various movements, paradigms, or technology surges -- whatever you want to call them -- have roiled the software world, promising either to hand a lot of programming grunt work to end users, or automate more of the process. CASE tools, 4GL, object-oriented programming, service oriented architecture, microservices, cloud services, Platform as a Service, serverless computing, low-code, and no-code all have theoretically taken the onerous burdens out of software development. And, potentially, threaten the job security of developers.
Yet, here we are. Software developers are busier than ever, with demand for skills only increasing.
[...] Matt Welsh, CEO and co-founder of Fixie.ai, for one, predicts that "programming will be obsolete" within the next decade or so. "I believe the conventional idea of 'writing a program' is headed for extinction," he predicts in a recent article published by the Association for Computing Machinery. "Indeed, for all but very specialized applications, most software, as we know it, will be replaced by AI systems that are trained rather than programmed."
In situations where one needs a "simple program -- after all, not everything should require a model of hundreds of billions of parameters running on a cluster of GPUs -- those programs will, themselves, be generated by an AI rather than coded by hand," Welsh adds.
Although some of the article delves into businesspeak, it does speculate on what the roles of IT professionals and developers may be in a future where most of the code writing grunt work is done by AI.
Related Stories
Want to be a developer? These are the coding skills that can get you hired:
Technology recruiters say they are struggling to find experienced full-stack engineers to meet the growing demand for web app development in a candidate-driven tech jobs market.
Developer recruitment platform CodinGame and online technical assessment platform CoderPad surveyed 4,000 tech recruiters to identify the most in-demand tech roles, technical skills, programming languages and frameworks in 2022.
Over 10,000 developers were also polled to identify whether their skillsets and professional aspirations were aligned with the needs of employers.
The top three skills recruiters are looking to hire for this year are web development, DevOps and AI/machine learning, the survey found.
More than a third of tech recruiters (36%) polled said that they were struggling to find experienced full-stack engineers in a competitive hiring market, while 35% of recruiters said there was strong demand for back-end engineers.
Nonprogrammers are building more of the world's software: A computer scientist explains 'no-code':
Traditional computer programming has a steep learning curve that requires learning a programming language, for example C/C++, Java or Python, just to build a simple application such as a calculator or Tic-tac-toe game. Programming also requires substantial debugging skills, which easily frustrates new learners. The study time, effort and experience needed often stop nonprogrammers from making software from scratch.
No-code is a way to program websites, mobile apps and games without using codes or scripts, or sets of commands. People readily learn from visual cues, which led to the development of "what you see is what you get" (WYSIWYG) document and multimedia editors as early as the 1970s. WYSIWYG editors allow you to work in a document as it appears in finished form. The concept was extended to software development in the 1990s.
There are many no-code development platforms that allow both programmers and nonprogrammers to create software through drag-and-drop graphical user interfaces instead of traditional line-by-line coding. For example, a user can drag a label and drop it to a website. The no-code platform will show how the label looks and create the corresponding HTML code. No-code development platforms generally offer templates or modules that allow anyone to build apps.
[...] There are many current no-code website-building platforms such as Bubble, Wix, WordPress and GoogleSites that overcome the shortcomings of the early no-code website builders. Bubble allows users to design the interface by defining a workflow. A workflow is a series of actions triggered by an event. For instance, when a user clicks on the save button (the event), the current game status is saved to a file (the series of actions).
A Remote survey found that the most in-demand digital skills are in social media, digital marketing and software development:
In a survey of more than 500 tech workers and employers, 37pc said software developer will be the most important technology job in the future.
They were polled by Remote, a US-based company that helps organisations hire remote workers. It asked more than 500 employers and employees who work in tech for their thoughts on in-demand skills for the future.
After software developer, the jobs deemed most important for the future were software engineer, workplace manager, digital workplace programme director, head of automation and machine learning engineer.
The respondents were also asked for their views on the most in-demand skills for tech workers. The top five in-demand skills singled out by those surveyed were social media skills, digital marketing, software development, programming, web and app development and software engineering.
[...] In June of this year, the Code Institute's digital content and production manager, Daragh Ó Tuama, wrote a piece for SiliconRepublic.com that outlined nine reasons to become a software developer.
From job satisfaction to great career progression opportunities and high salaries, it's a very good option for anyone who is considering their future at the moment.
Do our tech workers agree? (And when did "pc" start getting used for "percent"? Is "pct" too old fashioned now?)