The Magic of mRNA Will Push Medical Advances for Everyone:
mRNA is one of the first molecules of life. While identified six decades ago as the carrier of the blueprint for proteins in living cells, its pharmaceutical potential was long underestimated. mRNA appeared unpromising—too unstable, too weak in potency, and too inflammatory.
The successful development of the first mRNA vaccines against Covid-19 in 2020 was an unprecedented achievement in the history of medicine. That success was built on iterative progress over decades, driven by the independent contributions of scientists around the world.
We fell in love with mRNA in the '90s because of its versatility, its ability to stimulate the immune system, and its safety profile—after fulfilling its biological task, the molecule completely degrades, leaving no trace in the body. We discovered ways to exponentially improve the properties of mRNA, increasing its stability and efficacy, as well as the ability to deliver it to the right immune cells in the body. That progress allowed us to create effective mRNA vaccines that, when administered in small amounts to humans, elicit powerful immune responses. Moreover, we established rapid, scalable processes to manufacture new vaccine candidates for clinical application within weeks. The result was mRNA's breakthrough in the fight against Covid-19.
The potential of mRNA vaccines goes beyond the coronavirus. We now want to use this technology to tackle two of the world's oldest and deadliest pathogens: malaria and tuberculosis. Worldwide, there are around 10 million new cases of tuberculosis every year. For malaria, the medical need is even higher: about 230 million malaria cases have been reported in the WHO Africa region in 2020, with most deaths occurring among children under 5.
One of the beauties of mRNA technology is that it enables us to rapidly test hundreds of vaccine targets. Moreover, we can combine multiple mRNAs—each encoding a different pathogen antigen—within a single vaccine. For the first time, it has become feasible for an mRNA-based vaccine to teach the human immune system to fight against multiple vulnerable targets of a pathogen. In 2023, we plan to begin clinical trials for the first mRNA vaccine candidates against malaria and tuberculosis that combine known and new targets. If successful, this endeavor may change the way we prevent these diseases and may contribute to their eradication.
Medical innovations can only make a difference for people around the world when they are available on a global scale. The production of mRNA is complex and involves tens of thousands of steps, making technology transfer resource- and time-intensive, and error-prone. To overcome this bottleneck, we have developed a high-tech solution called BioNTainer—a shippable, modular mRNA manufacturing facility. This innovation could support decentralized and scalable vaccine production worldwide by leapfrogging toward automated, digitized, and scalable mRNA manufacturing capability. We expect the first facility to be up and running in Rwanda in 2023.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 01, @05:48PM (1 child)
Hopefully, they'll properly test these new vaccines, unlike the COVID ones before forcing everyone to take them. Maybe that way they won't kill and injure so many people.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 01, @06:08PM
Geez, this argument has been debunked so many times. 5.47 billion, with a B, have had the COVID vaccine. If even .1% of those were injured or killed, you would be talking about affecting 54 million people.
I can't wait to see all of this backtracking that mRNA vaccines are bad happens, especially with the cancer therapies that are coming out.