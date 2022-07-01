The BBC is set to replace the robot cameras in its news channel studio after a string of viral tech fails over the past decade.

The British broadcaster has begun the process of acquiring new automated cameras as it looks to reboot its news channel next year.

The BBC is merging its domestic and international rolling news channels into a single station, resulting in 70 job cuts.

[...] Studio B, which is home to BBC1's flagship 10PM and 6PM bulletins, was revamped earlier this year with new automated cameras from Norwegian company Electric Friends.

The technology has not been without problems, however. Just last month, a camera swung around to show the wrong part of the studio during BBC News at Ten.

[...] One insider said the cameras had been a "terrible waste of money", with some speculating that the total studio refit has cost more than £10M ($12M).

"The cameras are meant to recognise individual faces so that they can automatically set the shots on the lighting that each individual presenter needs. This is not working," the source said.

A second source said automation saves money in the long term. The BBC declined to comment.