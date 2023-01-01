As we have now welcomed in 2023, heartfelt thanks go out to everyone who makes up the Soylent News community. As most of you probably know, from both the hardware and software side of things we ended the calendar year with some challenging and unstable months, and on the whole 2022 at least seemed more volatile than previous years. We've even done more soul-searching since perhaps the site was first established.

We are entirely community run and exist by the grace of those who volunteer their time, big and small. Many thanks go out not only to those who put in a considerable number of hours to make the enormous and visible contributions to keep our software and hardware operational, but also to those who do the behind-the-scenes work of managing finances and keeping services like IRC running in the background. But most importantly, thank you to all those who support the site, whether that is through financial contributions, by submitting stories, writing in their journals (when there are journals to write in), or even just by participating positively, asking/answering questions, or by adding their expertise in the various topics and discussions.

Here's hoping for a bright and prosperous 2023.