from the watching-thee-from-hour-to-hour dept.
Is Putting Tape Over Your Webcam Actually a Good Idea?:
When you walk around an office or café, you'll often see people using an array of items to cover up their webcam. Sometimes it's tape, post-it notes, folded business cards, stickers, their thumb, or a marlin. I smear peanut butter over my webcam, but chunky peanut butter. It's more secure than smooth.
None of those items came with the laptop upon purchase, and it's easy to make fun of putting something there as paranoid. The idea that someone wants to look through your particular webcam seems a bit narcissistic and on edge, as if we're leaving our house and saying to one in particular, "Please, no cameras."
But while it's absurd that people are putting tape over their webcams, it's doubly absurd that it's actually kind of a good idea.
[...] While we all know there are cameras everywhere, it seems somewhat natural to do what we can to prevent a few of them from looking at us. Even Mark Zuckerberg—the guy with more information on people than the Library of Congress—puts tape over his webcam.
[...] Feel free to feel silly when blocking your webcam, but be silly and safe. If your webcam is covered with a plate of osmium wrapped in blackout curtains and sealed with one of those tire clamps, I won't judge.
(Score: 2) by Ox0000 on Monday January 02, @01:08AM (2 children)
You don't go about ignoring Betteridge's Law of headlines [wikipedia.org] just willy-nilly, that's dangerous son!
The answer is "yes, yes it is a good idea!"
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Monday January 02, @01:16AM
Except that it is a good idea. There have been too many webcams that don't place the activity led in the power circuit for the camera, which means it can be on without lighting up. Not to mention that if the camera is taking stills, you might not notice it even if the light did come on.
It previously only takes a picture at the right time for nudes to appear online forever.
Really, these should have a physical switch that disconnects the power to the camera completely.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 02, @01:20AM
Yep, a little rectangle of white paper taped over the camera is the first thing I do when setting up a new laptop. The paper means no tape glue can mess up the camera lens. I fold one end of the magic tape over (stuck to itself) to make a little "handle", so it's easy to lift if I ever want to use that camera.
I'm in Zoom and WebEx engineering meetings all the time, but it's rare for anyone to have their camera on. We do share desktops frequently to illustrate a point.
(Score: 2) by progo on Monday January 02, @01:33AM
I disable the device drivers for my on-board mic and camera on laptops. I have a USB webcam for when I need these functions. Good idea to cover the camera with something (but don't get glue on the lens), too.