Farewell to Dark Sky, which didn't keep us dry, but forever changed the way we get our forecasts:
At the end of this year, Dark Sky—the popular, sleek, sometimes accurate weather app—will go dark, its various components ambiguously incorporated into Apple's revamped weather forecasting tool. The app was created in 2011 by developers Jack Turner and Adam Grossman, and was funded through a Kickstarter campaign that raised just under $40,000. During its run, it built up a loyal following of people who used it to keep ahead of the weather day to day, hour to hour, and even minute to minute. Now, with the Android version already dead, the beloved iOS app will stop working altogether on Jan. 1.
[...] Was it perfect? God, no. The other thing that stood out about Dark Sky was that it wasn't very good. Dark Sky's forecasts failed me on hikes, bike trips, park days, beach days, birthdays, and more. You name it, and I've had it ruined by the siren song of that neon map. [...]
Still, the allure was real. I kept the app on my phone over the years and continued to consult its forecasts. [...] It was the easiest way I knew of to find out what its shape was and infer how long a coming downpour would last. The real-time radar feature let me know in seconds whether a front was spread out across multiple state lines or a thin band of rain that would pass over quickly.
Meteorologists, it's worth noting, do not and have never shared my enthusiasm.
"It was processing the images," said Andrew Blum, author of The Weather Machine: A Journey Inside the Forecast, "rather than forecasting the weather using physics." The Weather Machine explores, in deep detail, the science and history of the complex systems, processes, and technological innovations that undergird global weather forecasting. Blum's book excavates the forecast, layer by layer, to put together a picture of how the various components come together to do something seemingly impossible.
[...] Indeed, Dark Sky's big innovation wasn't simply that its map was gorgeous and user-friendly: The radar map was the forecast. Instead of pulling information about air pressure and humidity and temperature and calculating all of the messy variables that contribute to the weather—a multi-hundred-billion-dollars-a-year international enterprise of satellites, weather stations, balloons, buoys, and an army of scientists working in tandem around the world (see Blum's book)—Dark Sky simply monitored changes to the shape, size, speed, and direction of shapes on a radar map and fast-forwarded those images. "It wasn't meteorology," Blum said. "It was just graphics practice."
[...] But Dark Sky will always be, to some loyal users, more than these scrap parts. Many will remember it as a cultural event. The app (and, I suppose, its peers) heralded a sea change in how the people around me consumed weather forecasts. It's easy to forget what things were like in 2010 [...]. Precise, minute-by-minute forecasts were the tools of mountain climbers and maritime workers—people whose lives and livelihoods depended on knowing exactly what the sky would do and when. People like me got along fine without so much detail, until we didn't.