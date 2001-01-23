According to a report from hardwareLuxx, Raptor Lake's 9GHz world record was achieved using a brand new LN2 pot named the Volcano, and from January 5 you'll be able to buy your own from EmorLabs for $250.

Volcano was developed by overclocker ShaggySVK and supports a combination of liquid nitrogen (LN2) and liquid helium cooling, not just liquid nitrogen. The pot itself features a matte black finish container measuring 83.1mm paired with a full copper core at the bottom. It supports almost every single CPU socket from Intel and AMD, including AM2 all the way to AM5, and LGA 775 all the way to the LGA 20xx sockets found in Intel's HEDT chips. We don't have all the dimensions of the pot itself, but it stands tall, approximately the height of a 100mm or 120mm tower cooler.

To maximize the effective cooling, the copper core features a plethora of holes and dimples for the cooling liquid to saturate. These holes extend all the way through the

copper core, with the exception of the bottom where the surface is flat to make maximum contact with the CPU. Again, the pot is capable of utilizing both liquid nitrogen and liquid helium cooling at the same time.

Liquid helium is a more aggressive cooling solution compared to liquid nitrogen, with extreme thermal properties producing a lower temperature. When used correctly in an overclocking application, it can drop CPU temperatures even further than what liquid nitrogen alone is capable of.