This long-term-support version of Linux Mint is a great Linux desktop for both beginners and experts:
Linux Mint 21.1 is a comprehensive desktop operating system that includes everything you need for home and office work. It comes with LibreOffice 7.3.7 for office productivity, Firefox 108.0.1 for web browsing, Thunderbird 102.4.2 for email and calendering, and GIMP 2.10.30 for graphics editing. None of this will cost you a thin dime.
Mint gives you your choice of three interfaces: Cinnamon 5.6, MATE, and Xfce. For me, the Cinnamon interface is the easiest to use. I recommend it to anyone who wants to move from the Mac and Windows world to Linux. It's very simple to pick up.
[...] This version of Mint is built on top of Ubuntu 22.04, known as Jammy Jellyfish. From it, it inherits many business-friendly features, such as full support for Active Directory (AD) with Advanced Group Policy Object. So if you want to run Mint on a business network with a Windows 2012 or newer AD Domain Controller, you're ready for work.
[What do you think the popular distros will be in 2023? I plan to purchase my first linux computer (as opposed to always repurposing old hardware) and I'd be interested in hearing pros/cons of some of the newer distros as compared to Mint. Anyone use Pop!_OS or AlmaLinux? At some level all I really care about is decent package management and security updates and I can deal with the rest. --hubie]
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday January 03, @01:26AM (1 child)
I want to like Xfce, but I configure Ubuntu-Gnome for use in our product, so I am kind of stuck eating the dog food, though it's not 100% required that I use Gnome on my dev machine, or others around the house.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Tuesday January 03, @01:46AM
Material Shell makes Gnome sufferable. Like, It's still crap compared to sway+waybar... But at least you don't need to dick around with windows all day long.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Tuesday January 03, @01:54AM
I was really hoping it'd come with LibreOffice 7.3.8 and Thunderbird 102.4.1. Guess I'll have to wait for a different distro to come along that meets my particular needs.
(Score: 2) by darkfeline on Tuesday January 03, @02:02AM
Linux distros don't matter much. All of them can be molded into whatever you need/can tolerate, you're just picking the starting defaults that are closest to your goal.
Interestingly, Chrome OS is based off of Gentoo and Steam OS is based off of Arch. Those two are generally considered the most flexible, so if you prefer making your own choices, those two are good starting points.
If you don't like committing to choices you could also go Bedrock.
