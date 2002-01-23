Stories
Ancient Village Discovered in Canada That’s 10,000 Years Older Than Egyptian Pyramids

upstart writes:

Ancient Village Discovered in Canada That's 10,000 Years Older Than Egyptian Pyramids:

An ancients village dating back to before the Pyramids era was discovered by a team from Canadian Ph.D. students.

[...] This ancient village was discovered when researchers were searching Triquet Island, an island located about 300 miles north of Victoria, British Columbia.

The team found ancient fish hooks and spears, as well as tools for making fires.

However, they really hit the jackpot when they found an ancient cooking hearth, from which they were able to obtain flakes of charcoal burnt by prehistoric Canadians.

Using carbon dating on the charcoal flakes, the researchers were able to determine that the settlement dates back 14,000 years ago, making it significantly older than the pyramids of Ancient Egypt, which were built about 4,700 years ago.

[...] She and her team began investigating the area for ancient settlements after hearing the oral history of the indigenous Heiltsuk people, which told of a sliver of land that never froze during the last ice age.

[...] Researchers believe that this settlement indicates a mass human migration down the coast of British Columbia.

"What this is doing, is changing our idea of the way in which North America was first peopled, said Gauvreau."

