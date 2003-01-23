Some Google Home smart speakers could have been hijacked to control the device remotely, and even listen in on people's private conversations, a security expert has claimed.

The bug was discovered by cybersecurity researcher Matt Kunze, who received $107,500 in bounty rewards for responsibly reporting it to Google.

[...] First, the attacker needs to be within wireless proximity of the device, and listen to MAC addresses with prefixes associated with Google.

After that, they can send deauth packets, to disconnect the device from the network and trigger the setup mode. In the setup mode, they request device info, and use that information to link their account to the device and - voila! - they can now spy on the device owners over the internet, and can move away from the WiFi.

But the risk is bigger than "just" listening to people's conversations. Many smart home speaker users connect their devices with various other smart devices, such as door locks and smart switches. Furthermore, the researcher found a way to abuse the "call phone number" command, and have the device call the attacker at a specified time and feed live audio.