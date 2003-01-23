Game-playing artificial intelligence (AI) systems have advanced to a new frontier. Stratego, the classic board game that's more complex than chess and Go, and craftier than poker, has now been mastered. Published in Science, we present DeepNash, an AI agent that learned the game from scratch to a human expert level by playing against itself.

DeepNash uses a novel approach, based on game theory and model-free deep reinforcement learning. Its play style converges to a Nash equilibrium, which means its play is very hard for an opponent to exploit. So hard, in fact, that DeepNash has reached an all-time top-three ranking among human experts on the world's biggest online Stratego platform, Gravon.

Board games have historically been a measure of progress in the field of AI, allowing us to study how humans and machines develop and execute strategies in a controlled environment. Unlike chess and Go, Stratego is a game of imperfect information: players cannot directly observe the identities of their opponent's pieces.

[...] The value of mastering Stratego goes beyond gaming. In pursuit of our mission of solving intelligence to advance science and benefit humanity, we need to build advanced AI systems that can operate in complex, real-world situations with limited information of other agents and people. Our paper shows how DeepNash can be applied in situations of uncertainty and successfully balance outcomes to help solve complex problems.