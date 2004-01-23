from the what-would-RMS-do? dept.
Should open source sniff the geopolitical wind and ban itself in China and Russia?
In 2022, information technology collided with geopolitics like never before. After Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine, many nations decided that Vladimir Putin's regime and populace should be denied access to technology and even to services from the companies that make and wield it.
The USA, meanwhile, extended its restrictions on technology exports to China, citing its belligerence and repression of human rights.
[...] Which got me wondering: should open source contributors, and the organizations that facilitate their work, consider the positions their governments adopt? Should they be concerned that their efforts are being used for nefarious purposes? Might they be restrained from doing so? If they did want to limit distribution, how would that even work, license wise?
[...] The US government, however, is in no doubt that open source projects can and should be subject to its sanctions: in August 2022 the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) added a tool called "Tornado Cash" to its Specially Designated Nationals And Blocked Persons List (SDN list), a document that names entities with which US citizens are not permitted to do business.
[...] Open source advocate Coraline Ada Ehmke in 2020 delivered a speech titled: The Rising Ethical Storm In Open Source [webm].
In the speech, she opined: "Open source software today is playing a critical role in mass surveillance, anti-immigrant violence, protester suppression, racially biased policing and the development and use of cruel and inhumane weapons."
"And open source's complicity isn't a bug. It's a feature," she added. "This is actually by design. The open source definition allows for use of software for any purpose including specifically for evil."
Ada Ehmke went on to argue that open source developers cannot ignore their social responsibilities.
"I believe that as technologists we have a moral imperative to prevent our work from being used to harm others," she said.
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Wednesday January 04, @09:21PM (1 child)
Especially Russia. But China ain't no angel, either.
How many more beads do I have to add to my abacus before it becomes sentient?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday January 04, @09:42PM
If we're reviewing their pull requests, writing thorough test cases for all requirements, etc. etc. like we _should_ be regardless of who's submitting code, I'm all for leaving open source open to whoever wants to contribute.
Real world? Yeah, most projects should scale back their acceptance of code from un-trusted sources.
Thing is: how can you identify Putin's evil code monkey farm when they use VPN to look like they're coming from Canada and they have usernames like "Robert Smith"?
Україна досі не є частиною Росії. https://en.interfax.com.ua/news/general/878601.html Слава Україні 🌻
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 04, @09:30PM (2 children)
If open source becomes political, subject to state authority, it is no longer open.
Don't let the state decide who your enemies are.
Mass media is full of advertisers' bullshit. We know nothing about Russia and China. Our mindless embrace of comfortable lies confirms it.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Wednesday January 04, @09:42PM
Slashdolt Logic: "24 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 04, @09:59PM
If we know nothing about Russia and China, how do you know that those things about them that you call lies are lies?
Of course, you're not going to answer that. You're just going to yell something incoherent about Hunter Biden's laptop.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by BsAtHome on Wednesday January 04, @09:44PM
There is no discussion. The definition of terms for the license to be a valid open source license [opensource.org] are:
and
Therefore, any restrictions in the distribution based on political winds makes the project no longer FLOSS.
(Score: 1) by GloomMower on Wednesday January 04, @09:46PM
Coraline Ada Ehmke from Contributor Convenient and no such thing as meritocracy fame.
I think this article by Stallman addresses this article:
https://www.gnu.org/philosophy/programs-must-not-limit-freedom-to-run.en.html [gnu.org]
(Score: 2) by SomeRandomGeek on Wednesday January 04, @10:08PM
I think that there are certain realities that make attempts by an author to restrict their open source in this way a bad idea regardless of their politics.
1. The US government does not need your help. The government can outlaw exporting your software then allow it again then outlaw it again without you ever having to change the license once.
2. The license does nothing to stop authoritarian regimes from using your software. Try suing someone in a Chinese court on the basis that your license doesn't allow Chinese use. See how that goes for you.
3. How much time are you planning to spend fiddling with your license? Do you plan to change it every time some country becomes a bad actor and then again every time the country stops being a bad actor? Good luck with that!
4. Polluting your license is a one way trip. Once you put a bunch of nonstandard crap in your license your domestic users will abandon you just to avoid the compliance burden.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday January 04, @10:18PM
I think I know where this is going. Cause the previous codes of conducts etc have really cured all and stopped the bad things from happening. Lets crank it up another level and write some more words that doesn't matter ...
It is the usual amounts of good feelings and stuff. Very light on how this banning of China and Russia (and others you don't like) should actually work considering a line of text doesn't actually stop anyone from downloading anything and compiling it themselves if it is shared freely. Will there be a little checkbox next to the download button where you really promise you'll only do good things and such? Otherwise what? It's really just digital virtue signaling and it doesn't work or does anything worthwhile.
All sorts of fencing on the download can just be skipped around, it's like they never even heard of a VPN or the gazillion of services that makes you appear as if you are in another country or another ip then your own, or if they somehow can't they will just send a person in a proper country out to download it there and then ship it home to the motherland. DRM is always bad for the real customer, never or rarely for the once that chose to bypass it.
Fagner Brack, apparently the only sane voice of reason in the entire article.