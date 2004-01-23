Elon Musk is trying to slash expenses at Twitter as close to zero as possible while his personal wealth shrinks – and this apparently has included falling behind on rent payments at the company's offices.

[...] Twitter did not respond to a message for comment. The company no longer has a media relations department.

[...] Musk defended his extreme cost-cutting measures last month in a late night Twitter Spaces call.

"This company is like, basically, you're in a plane that is headed towards the ground at high speed with the engines on fire and the controls don't work," Musk said on 21 December.

[...] In addition to not paying rent and laying off workers, Musk's Twitter is also auctioning off high-end office furniture, kitchen equipment and other relics from the past, when Twitter had over 7,500 full-time workers around the world and free lunch and other office perks were common. Some three-quarters of Twitter's employee base is estimated to have left the company, either because they were laid off, fired or quit.