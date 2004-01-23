from the cutting-costs-by-cutting-payments dept.
Twitter's landlord says the company is $136,250 behind on payments:
California Property Trust, the owner of the building that houses Twitter headquarters, is suing Elon Musk's social media company for failing to pay $136,250 in rent. According to Bloomberg (via The Verge), the firm notified Twitter on December 16th that it would default on its lease for the 30th floor of the Hartford Building, located at 650 California Street in San Francisco, if it didn't pay its outstanding rent within five days. In a complaint filed this week with the San Francisco County Superior Court, California Property Trust said Twitter failed to comply with the order.
Elon Musk is trying to slash expenses at Twitter as close to zero as possible while his personal wealth shrinks – and this apparently has included falling behind on rent payments at the company's offices.
[...] Twitter did not respond to a message for comment. The company no longer has a media relations department.
[...] Musk defended his extreme cost-cutting measures last month in a late night Twitter Spaces call.
"This company is like, basically, you're in a plane that is headed towards the ground at high speed with the engines on fire and the controls don't work," Musk said on 21 December.
[...] In addition to not paying rent and laying off workers, Musk's Twitter is also auctioning off high-end office furniture, kitchen equipment and other relics from the past, when Twitter had over 7,500 full-time workers around the world and free lunch and other office perks were common. Some three-quarters of Twitter's employee base is estimated to have left the company, either because they were laid off, fired or quit.