German Bionic, the robotic exoskeleton startup behind the Cray X, will be showing off two new posture-protecting products at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada this week. The Apogee is the company's latest and lightest powered exosuit built for commercial and industrial use while the Smart SafetyVest will "bring ergonomic monitoring and protection to every worker," per a Monday release.

The Apogee builds from the lessons learned in developing the Cray X, resulting in German Bionic's lightest exosuit to date. Despite the litheness, it can offset up to 66 pounds of load to the user's lower back per lifting motion and offers active walking assistance to reduce fatigue. The SafetyVest, on the other hand, doesn't actively help the user pick up heavy stuff but it does monitor their movements and body positioning as they work and offers "data-based, personalized ergonomic insights, as well as assessments and recommended actions."

Both the Apogee and SafetyVest rely on the German Bionic IO architecture to collect, monitor, analyze and report the user's ergonomic data back to them. This is done typically either through the onboard display or via audible alerts when the user is actively making unsafe movements.