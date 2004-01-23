For now, the company's newer 13th-gen Raptor Lake processors, which come with more cores and drastically faster performance, are actually less expensive than the previous-gen models. However, we expect the Raptor Lake models to also see price hikes soon, perhaps giving AMD a leg up in the pricing department.

[...] In an odd twist, that means the previous-gen Alder Lake models are now more expensive than the current-gen Raptor Lake chips. However, the latter comes with more cores and is significantly faster, topping both our list of the best CPUs for gaming and our CPU Benchmark Hierarchy, so we expect those chips will also see price hikes in the coming days.