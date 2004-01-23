"One of the smallest jet aircraft ever designed could be several years away from becoming the first sky-legal motorcycle. When it's certified by the FAA, the Jetpack Aviation Speeder will be a flying street bike that uses eight tiny-but-powerful jet engines to cruise 60 mph for about 30 minutes."

[...] A barebones Speeder P2 prototype is being tested at the company's California facilities. It'll be on a tether until it gains FAA certification. The prototype has achieved autonomous takeoffs and landings. It has also hovered and transitioned to forward flight. The company is also showing off a full-scale, slick-looking black model at events. "It's designed for a pilot with a seating position similar to a motorcycle, with either feet down or back on foot pegs like a racing bike," says Mayman.

An unmanned version is also being developed for the military market as a cargo aircraft. It can fly 100 feet above the ground at 400 mph, making it nearly impossible to shoot down. "We envision sending 10 of these from different directions, like a swarm of drones, all loaded with cargo for life-saving missions," says Mayman.