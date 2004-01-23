Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Jet Cycle in Prototype Stage

posted by janrinok on Thursday January 05, @02:48PM   Printer-friendly
from the Where's-my-flying-car? dept.
News

mhajicek writes:

https://www.yahoo.com/news/world-first-flying-motorcycle-could-150000413.html

"One of the smallest jet aircraft ever designed could be several years away from becoming the first sky-legal motorcycle. When it's certified by the FAA, the Jetpack Aviation Speeder will be a flying street bike that uses eight tiny-but-powerful jet engines to cruise 60 mph for about 30 minutes."

[...] A barebones Speeder P2 prototype is being tested at the company's California facilities. It'll be on a tether until it gains FAA certification. The prototype has achieved autonomous takeoffs and landings. It has also hovered and transitioned to forward flight. The company is also showing off a full-scale, slick-looking black model at events. "It's designed for a pilot with a seating position similar to a motorcycle, with either feet down or back on foot pegs like a racing bike," says Mayman.

An unmanned version is also being developed for the military market as a cargo aircraft. It can fly 100 feet above the ground at 400 mph, making it nearly impossible to shoot down. "We envision sending 10 of these from different directions, like a swarm of drones, all loaded with cargo for life-saving missions," says Mayman.

Looks like fun, and incredibly dangerous.

Original Submission


«  Intel Quietly Raises Prices for 12th-Gen Alder Lake CPUs, Now Cost More Than 13th-Gen
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Jet Cycle in Prototype Stage | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.