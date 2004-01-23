Like it or not, pornography is often at the forefront of audio-visual technology. But the State of Louisiana has taken a step that I thought I was going to see in the UK a few years back. Still, we have to think of the children....
Submit govt-issued ID to watch Porn: Louisiana law to combat child pornography has flaws- Technology News, Firstpost:
Although we know that most governments have an idea of what exactly do we use the internet for, imagine what would it feel like to have your government issues ID associated with the fact that you watch porn online. The state of Louisiana has enacted a new law that would require all users who want to consume porn over the internet, to verify their age by submitting government-issued such as a driving licence, etc.
The new policy, coded as Louisiana HB 142, requires sites composed of "thirty-three and one-third per cent" or more of pornographic content to verify that people accessing them are 18 or older. As a result one of the most popular pornographic sites in the US, PornHub, has already started asking its users to share a government-issued ID for access in the state of Louisiana.
Although there has been no official statement from any of the regulatory bodies or the distributors of porn in the US, users took to Twitter to share screenshots of what they are getting when they are searching for some explicit content.
As of now, Pornhub has started asking users to verify their age with AllpassTrust, which works with the Louisiana digital ID service LA Wallet. Users have confirmed the report using a VPN service, adding that other adult sites like XVideos didn't appear to require verification.
[...] Then, there is also the difficulty in implementing such a verification programme. A user, who is intent on consuming porn, but does not want to share his or her details, can easily bypass the requirement to share their IDs, by using a VPN and logging on from a different location altogether.
Pornhub requires ID from Louisiana users to comply with state's new porn law:
Pornhub and other major porn sites owned by MindGeek now require Louisiana residents to verify their ages because of the state's new porn law that took effect on January 1, 2023.
"Louisiana law now requires us to put in place a process for verifying the age of users who connect to our site from Louisiana. The privacy and security of the Pornhub community is our priority, and we thank you for your cooperation," the Pornhub website tells Louisiana-based users when they try to access the website.
[...] We tested the new process by connecting to a VPN server in Louisiana and then navigating to the Pornhub.com homepage, making it appear that the computer was located in Louisiana.
Without the VPN connected, going to Pornhub brought up the usual page full of porn videos that can be viewed without any identification or login. But when connected to the VPN server in Louisiana, going to Pornhub.com instead brought up a page titled, "Please verify your age to access Pornhub."
[...] The law's text says that "pornography is creating a public health crisis and having a corroding influence on minors," and requires porn websites to verify that people seeking access are at least 18 years old.
"Any commercial entity that knowingly and intentionally publishes or distributes material harmful to minors on the Internet from a website that contains a substantial portion of such material shall be held liable if the entity fails to perform reasonable age verification methods to verify the age of individuals attempting to access the material," the law says.
[...] Companies that violate the law can be sued by individuals "for damages resulting from a minor's accessing the material." The law includes language to prevent news organizations and Internet service providers from being held liable.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday January 05, @08:50PM (1 child)
33.332% porn, 66.668% AI generated "interesting reading and tranquil video montages of Bob Ross style happy trees scenes."
How do they count the content? If the AI can generate the non-porn videos on the fly, they could reasonably argue that Trillions of unique non-pornographic tranquil scenes varying in length from 4 seconds to 48 hours are available to all users at any time...
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday January 05, @09:05PM
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday January 05, @09:05PM
You know, generative art has been a thing before the latest AI generative art.
So you could have computer generated images and videos that are more simplistic. More like a sophisticated scream saver that runs after two much time passes without activity.
It would also be possible to scrape CC licensed video from other sites that offer it.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday January 05, @08:59PM
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday January 05, @08:59PM
The legislators in Louisiana seem to not understand the very reason the Internet was created [youtube.com].
It has been suggested by some that you are less likely to contract an STD online than engaging with people in real life. (even on truth social)
What if a site were divided into three categories. Example: Cooking, Traveling and Porn. As content is added to the Porn category, the other two categories get auto-generated content from a large language model such as GPT-3.
The site could also auto-scrape content from other free sources, such as sermons that are CC licensed.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Thursday January 05, @09:06PM
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Thursday January 05, @09:06PM
I don't give a hoot about your laws. Signed, the internet outside of Louisiana.
Dear Louisianans, you can't visit my page. Sorry. Please click this link only if you're not from Louisiana. Thank you.
Problem solved, let's move on.