A Caltech solar power project has a payload on the latest Falcon 9 launch:
Solar power has become the lowest-cost way to generate electricity on Earth. But building it on Earth places some significant limits on how much power it can generate, with the darkness and clouds that often get in the way. So there have always been a few people who liked the idea of putting solar panels where they could produce electricity around the clock: space.
While that would get you near-24/7 power production, it comes with a collection of very obvious drawbacks: high launch costs, inability to service the hardware, and the challenge of getting the power back down to where it's needed. How these trade-offs play out in the energy marketplace has been difficult to determine, partly because the energy market is changing so rapidly, and partly because we don't really know what the space-based solar hardware would look like.
Thanks to some funding from a private donor, however, California Institute of Technology researchers have quietly been working on developing the technology needed to get space-based solar to work. And they're apparently ready to subject some test hardware to the rigors of space, thanks to this morning's successful Falcon 9 launch.
[...] The hardware includes MAPLE (Microwave Array for Power-transfer Low-orbit Experiment), which is a set of lightweight, flexible microwave transmitters that are capable of the precise timing needed to make a large collection of transmitters all transmit to a single receiver. MAPLE has two different receivers on board so that the ability to direct transmission can be tested.
DOLCE is the Deployable on-Orbit ultraLight Composite Experiment, and it will extend once in orbit to cover a surface area of roughly four square meters. It's meant to test the framework used to extend and support the solar array in space.
[...] It's not hard to see why this was done by a university team rather than a private company. Space is expensive, and we're not even sure which technologies would work for producing and transmitting power from orbit. This would be a very high-risk pursuit for a private company, especially given the rate at which the cost of Earth-based renewable power has been dropping. Based on where we are with testing, it's likely to be a considerable amount of time before we can deploy an operational space-based solar plant.