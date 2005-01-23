A newly identified Trojan backdoor program exploits some 30 vulnerabilities in WordPress plug-ins and themes in order to breach websites based on the WordPress content management system. It only needs to abuse one of those flaws to execute an attack.

Researchers from Doctor Web who discovered two iterations of the malware — dubbed Linux.BackDoor.WordPressExploit.1 and Linux.BackDoor.WordPressExploit.2 — said sites running outdated or unpatched versions of these WordPress tools are at risk of harboring malicious JavaScripts that redirect site visitors to nefarious websites, and should update those programs ASAP.

And here's a scary twist: "An analysis of an uncovered trojan application, performed by Doctor Web's specialists, revealed that it could be the malicious tool that cybercriminals have been using for more than three years to carry out such attacks and monetize the resale of traffic, or arbitrage," the researchers wrote about the malware, which targets 32-bit versions of Linux and also can run on 64-bit versions of the platform.