Excuse Me, Your Tie Is Unzipped

posted by hubie on Saturday January 07, @11:43PM
owl writes:

https://hackaday.com/2023/01/05/excuse-me-your-tie-is-unzipped/

If you ask your typical handyperson what's the one thing you need to fix most things, the answer might very well be duct tape. But second place — and first place in some circles — would have to be zip ties. These little wonders are everywhere if you look for them. But they are a relatively recent invention and haven't always had the form they have today.

The original zip tie wasn't called a zip tie or even a cable tie. In 1958 they were called Ty-Raps and produced by a company called Thomas and Betts. Originally meant to improve aircraft wiring harnesses, they found their way into various electronic equipment and packaging uses. But they've also become helpful in very unusual places too. A policeman trying to round up rioters would have problems carrying more than a few conventional handcuffs. But flexible cuffs based on zip ties are lightweight and easy to carry. Colon surgeons sometimes use a modified form of zip tie during procedures.

Original Submission


This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 08, @12:03AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 08, @12:03AM (#1285743)

    Except until this article, for decades I always thought it was tie-wraps. Learned something new today.

  • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday January 08, @12:10AM (1 child)

    by krishnoid (1156) on Sunday January 08, @12:10AM (#1285744)

    A policeman trying to round up rioters would have problems carrying more than a few conventional handcuffs. But flexible cuffs based on zip ties are lightweight and easy to carry.

    And vice-versa [thedailybeast.com].

    • (Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday January 08, @12:39AM

      by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Sunday January 08, @12:39AM (#1285746) Journal
      The Far Right's zip tie fetish? Why were the Capital Rioters Carrying Zip Ties?

      Did it actually exist? Zip Tie Guy allegedly picked up some he found left behind by the police and nobody else appears to have been caught with zip ties either on video or their person at that riot.
