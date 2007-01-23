While scientists have clearly made great strides in aerodynamics—particularly about aircraft—Ristroph et al. noted that there was not a good mathematical model for predicting the simpler, subtler gliding flight of paper airplanes. It was already well known that displacing the center of mass results in various flight trajectories, some more stable than others. "The key criterion of a successful glider is that the center of mass must be in the 'just right' place," said Ristroph. "Good paper airplanes achieve this with the front edge folded over several times or by an added paper clip, which requires a little trial and error."

[...] This differs substantially from conventional aircraft, which rely on airfoils—structures designed to generate lift. "The effect we found in paper airplanes does not happen for the traditional airfoils used as aircraft wings, whose center of pressure stays fixed in place across the angles that occur in flight," said Ristroph. "The shifting of the center of pressure thus seems to be a unique property of thin, flat wings, and this ends up being the secret to the stable flight of paper airplanes. This is why airplanes need a separate tail wing as a stabilizer while a paper plane can get away with just a main wing that gives both lift and stability."

The team also developed a mathematical model as a "flight simulator" to reproduce those motions. Ristroph et al. think their findings will prove useful in small-scale flight applications like drones or flying robots, which often require a more minimal design with no need for many extra flight surfaces, sensors, and controllers. The authors also note that the same strategy might be at work in winged plant seeds, some of which also exhibit stable gliding, with the seed serving as the payload to displace the center of mass. In fact, a 1987 study of the flying seeds of the gourd Alsomitra macrocarpa showed a center of mass and glide ratios consistent with the Ristroph group's optimal gliding requirements.