The cryptocurrency industry has been busy with the sudden collapse of FTX, one of the top crypto exchanges (banks), for almost two months now. Many people still can't get their money out of FTX, and another ruling is more bad news for people using exchanges.

[...] The ruling shouldn't have a sudden effect across the entire industry — it's a ruling about one specific company's terms of service, not a court decision or new law about all crypto companies and exchanges. However, it's possible the terms of service for other crypto exchanges could be interpreted in a similar way. In the United States, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) generally protects money stored in traditional (fiat) banks, but there's no regulation like that in place for crypto exchanges operating in the US.

The bankruptcy proceedings for Celsius is another indicator your money probably isn't safe in any crypto exchange. FTX, formerly one of the world's most popular crypto exchanges, is still undergoing bankruptcy and reorganization. The process revealed that much of FTX's funds (including customer money held in the exchange) was provided to sister trading firm Alameda, and FTX itself eventually became insolvent. The sudden collapse of FTX has had a ripple effect, causing a few other high-profile crypto companies to collapse — mostly from holding vast reserves of FTX's crypto token (which is now mostly worthless).