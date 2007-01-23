He founded Creative in 1981 and ran it ever since:
Creative Technologies founder, CEO and chairman Sim Wong Hoo has died, his company has confirmed. He "passed away peacefully on 4 January 2023," according to a press release. He was 67 years old.
It might seem hard for younger readers to believe, but there was a time that computer sound wasn't guaranteed. If you wanted to plug in headphones or speakers that could do more than bloops or bleeps, you probably needed a sound card — and none were as successful as Creative Labs' Sound Blaster. It sold over 400 million units as of its 30th anniversary in 2019.
In the pre-Windows 95 / DirectX era, few words in PC gaming were as important as the phrase "Sound Blaster compatible," allowing players to hear the dogs bark in Wolfenstein 3D, or mess around with the synthesized voice in Creative's Dr. Sbaitso demo (you can play it on the web these days).
The company was also huge in the MP3 player space with its Creative Nomad and Zen line of players and successfully sued Apple over its iPod, obtaining a $100 million settlement.
Success wasn't immediate. Originally, Sim set out to build an entire computer that could talk, according to 1993 and 1994 profiles of the man at Bloombergand The New York Times. He founded Creative Technologies in Singapore in 1981, and yet by 1986 — two years after Steve Jobs let the Macintosh "speak for itself" — the company's PCs had sold so poorly that he was reportedly down to just a handful of engineers.
But when they took the Cubic CT's music board to a computer exhibit in the United States, the company found its footing. "The money we made on a few hundred boards was the equivalent to the money we made on the PC," he told the NYT.
Even then, the idea hadn't quite congealed. Creative's first sound card was sold as the Creative Music System before it realized that PC gamers would become its biggest audience. In 1987, Sierra On-Line wowed the gaming industry by releasing King's Quest IV with an actual soundtrack score, designed to be played on early sound cards like the AdLib and Roland MT-32, and the publisher went on to advertise those PC parts for sale in its own catalog of games.
Creative got a piece of that action by rebranding its card the "Game Blaster" in 1988, and in 1989, the company's first Sound Blaster added a dedicated game port to plug in a joystick. That's something that PC gamers usually had to buy separately and helped make the Sound Blaster look like an excellent deal over the AdLib.
Sim's determination made him a rare symbol of Singaporean startup success, as Creative became the first Singapore company to be listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. In 1994, The New York Times' headline was literally "Entrepreneurial Company Defies Singapore Model," and he went on to author a book called Chaotic Thoughts from the Old Millennium where he coined a phrase, No U-Turn Syndrome, to describe an underlying difficulty in becoming an entrepreneur in that era of Singapore culture.
[...] Creative hasn't exactly been a household name in recent years, but it still sells popular soundbars like its Sound Blaster Katana, speakers, webcams, and earbuds. There's even still a dedicated Sound Blaster sound card in its lineup.
And, I hear, the Audigy 2 is still going strong in some people's PCs.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Sunday January 08, @05:00PM
If might be hard for TFA's author to believe, but you could do more than bleep and bloops without a sound card.
The Apple II for example could create almost convincing sounds of any kind by PWMing the one-bit speaker toggle. You could make a very capable 8-bit DAC "soundcard" with the Atari ST with an el-cheapo PCB with 8 resistors across the cartridge port's address bus. A few pieces of ST software - early samplers and such - took advantage of that hardware.
What the modern soundcard brought to the table was freeing the main CPU from having to drive the hardware in real-time. Because of course, if you wanted digital sound with any of those early machines, the CPU basically spent half of its time doing the sound thing and nothing else.
With the exception of course of even earlier forms of sound generation. For instance, this fabulous dot-matrix printer rendition of Eyes of the Tiger [youtube.com] or this multi-flopy drive rendition of Pirates of the Carribean [youtube.com] :)
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Sunday January 08, @05:04PM
Back in the day, the Sound Blaster card was a phenomenal leap forward for audio. If you had one of those plus a Hercules graphics card for special text, you were quite set as far as the MS-DOS / DR-DOS world went. Of course the Amiga was the leader for multimedia, and the Macintosh for desktop publishing. The Hercules card's importance faded away quickly but the Sound Blaster stuck around at least long enough to ride the Doom wave [hothardware.com] IIRC.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.