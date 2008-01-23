from the please-pay-me-billions-of-dollars-for-no-coherent-reason dept.
Big Telecom's Quest To Tax Big Tech For No Reason Will Cause Massive Internet Instability, Group Warns:
Big Telecom's Quest To Tax Big Tech For No Reason Will Cause Massive Internet Instability, Group Warns
For much of the last year, European telecom giants have been pushing for a tax on Big Tech company profits. They've tried desperately to dress it up as a reasonable adult policy proposal, but it's effectively just the same thing we saw during the U.S. net neutrality wars: telecom monopolies demanding other people pay them an additional troll toll — for no coherent reason.
To sell captured lawmakers on the idea, telecom giants have falsely claimed that Big Tech companies get a "free ride" on the Internet (just as they did during the U.S. net neutrality wars). To fix this problem they completely made up, Big Telecom argues Big Tech should be forced to help pay for the kind of broadband infrastructure upgrades the telecoms have routinely neglected for years.
It's a big, dumb, con. But yet again, telecom lobbyists have somehow convinced regulators that this blind cash grab is somehow sensible, adult policy, dubbing it their "sender pays" initiative. Dutifully, European Commission's industry chief Thierry Breton said last September he would launch a consultation on this "fair share" payment scheme in early 2023, ahead of any proposed legislation.
Tech giants like Netflix have tried to explain that this whole thing is just part of a longstanding attempt to force them to pay telecom additional money for no reason. Both Konstantinos Komaitis and K.S. Park also penned a good piece here at Techdirt explaining how these policies could have a profoundly negative impact on user and enterprise costs, broadband quality, and how the Internet functions.
The European Internet Exchange Association (Euro-IX), a coalition of core transit and interconnection telecom providers, have also now come out in criticism of the plan, saying it risks creating "systemic weaknesses" across the Internet in Europe.
[...] Yes, both the EU and U.S. need to find additional ways to creatively subsidize broadband expansion, especially to the marginalized communities long neglected by these very same telecom companies.
But taking money from tech giants (again, for no actual reason) then throwing it in the lap of an industry with a forty year history of anti-competitive behavior, subsidy fraud, and routine under-investment isn't the answer. Hopefully the EU figures this out before it's broader rules for the Internet are finalized later this year, but I wouldn't count on it.
And I suspect if telecom companies succeed in the EU, you'll see a similar renewed push in the U.S.