Software-testing firm Tiobe, which maintains a monthly tracker of the popularity of the vast array of programming languages available to software developers, has picked C++ as its programming language of 2022.

Despite it being placed third in Tiobe's January 2023 index, the popularity of C++ rose faster than all other languages last year, up by 4.26% compared with January 2022, the company said.

Runners-up this year were C, the second most popular language, which grew in popularity by 3.82%, and Python, the top language, which grew by 2.78%. Having fallen from third, Java is now in fourth place, growing 1.55%.

[...] [Tiobe CEO Paul] Jensen also notes that C++ rival Rust entered the top 20 again (being ranked at number 26 one year ago), but says that "this time it seems to be for real", suggesting it could now hold a stable position in the top 20.

Rust's profile shot up during the past year after it was officially adopted for the Linux kernel version 6.1, clearing its way for drivers to be written in Rust.