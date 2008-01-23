Gamers who buy 'loot boxes' are up to two times more likely to gamble, shows new research published today in the peer-reviewed journal Addiction Research & Theory.

They are also more likely to have a gambling problem compared with the gamers who don't purchase these 'virtual' treasure chests, according to the findings based on more than 1,600 adults in Canada.

The authors say the results cast doubt on the theory that psychological factors create the link between gambling and loot boxes – banned by some countries including Belgium and discussed for legislation in many others worldwide.

Their study demonstrates that the association between these video game features and gambling exists even when childhood neglect, depression and other known risk factors for gambling are taken into account.

[...] "Findings indicate that loot box purchasing represents an important marker of risk for gambling and problem gambling among people who play video games," says Sophie Coelho, a PhD student at York University, Toronto.

"The persistent associations we observed between loot box purchasing and gambling may provide preliminary support for the role of loot boxes as a 'gateway' to gambling and eventually problem gambling.