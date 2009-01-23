from the let-me-help-you-with-that-steering-wheel dept.
A SoylentNews contributor writes:
Emergency Steering Support (ESS) is a recent entry into the suite of advanced driver assistance (ADAS) technologies. Starting years ago with anti-lock brakes (ABS) and then stability control (ESC) these separate systems are proliferating in new cars. Here's a press release on ESS which also describes one system used to test and validate system operation, https://www.vehicledynamicsinternational.com/news/vehicle-testing/ess-test-method-developed-for-new-euro-ncap-protocol.html
For those unfamiliar with ESS, if a potential collision is detected, these systems can act much later than conventional Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB, which is limited to braking alone), whilst still avoiding a collision. This later intervention is beneficial because at higher speeds it is often more effective for a vehicle to steer around, rather than brake, to avoid a stationary or slow-moving hazard. The system must only intervene when there is intent from the driver to avoid the collision through the steering. Following the driver's initial input, the ESS system can then take over to rapidly steer the vehicle around the hazard.
Personally, I wish that the "driver's initial input" was also taken into account with ABS -- so that I could have control on deformable surfaces (snow, gravel) where ABS often fails. On these surfaces, locking the wheels to build a wedge of material in front of the tires is the quickest way to stop. You do need to release the brakes and let the tires roll if you need to do some steering...so there is some skill & practice required.
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Monday January 09, @06:44PM
Considering that the current self-driving features will often times run over motorcyclists and drive into stationary vehicles on the shoulder, this seems like an incredibly dumb idea. The reason why you don't typically want to swerve to avoid things is only partially due to the limitations of driver input. It's also the result of not necessarily being able to see what's around or behind the obstacle that you're trying to avoid.
Having the driver initiate the swerve doesn't really help anything as drivers are often times dumb, and even if they're not dumb, they've already gotten themselves in over their heads and are needing to make decisions faster than they should. The ABS, ESC and AEB do make some degree of sense as they all focus on a pretty straightforward component of driving. They simply manage the brakes in a way that will keep the vehicle in its lane and from slamming into the object in its path. They don't require any knowledge other than what the brakes are doing, the speed of the vehicle and whatever is directly in the path of the vehicle to operate.
I do think that this will probably eventually be reasonable, but we're nowhere near that point.
(Score: 2) by TheGratefulNet on Monday January 09, @06:47PM
my personal experience; ymmv.
I'm over 50 and I started driving at 16 (learning) and 17 (license). I dont live in the city and so cars are what I use to commute to work and get around, with.
just 3 or 4 years ago, I was in a collision and sadly, I hit the car in front of me when she (we exchanged info, so I know it was a she) stopped short on a crowded highway.
I was very out of practice in terms of all the things you COULD do to avoid hitting. in my 30+ years of driving, I dont think I ever had a collision where I hit someone. I have a near perfect record. but I just didn't think in 2 dimensions, I was so locked into thinking that abs brakes are all I need and just slam on the brakes and let the cpu pulse it and do its stuff. looking back, that was completely insufficient and turns out I could have swerved left and pulled off the road into the median but NOT have hit the car in front of me.
what I'm saying is that it had been decades since I was 'trained' (in driving school, in high school) where all these tricks are recent in your mind. and I had not had any refreshers and so whatever evasive concepts we learned back then, if I'm not using it or practicing it (under stress) it just goes away. you fail to remember you had the option to swerve.
I'd like to see driving tests get reinstated, as in physical behind the wheel or simulators. people need to brush up when its been a long time since their learned all the concepts. what you use everyday is not all the tricks you need. I never need to swerve, but that one time in decades, I did need to, and didn't.
if we cant keep people trained and up to date (we cant), then having the car be smarter is really the only solution. if mine had smart swerve, there would have been no accident that day. computers never need refreshers on the tricks. people do.
"It is now safe to switch off your computer."