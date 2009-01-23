Florida is fighting to feed starving manatees this winter:
Few vignettes show how much human activity has affected wildlife more than the scene at Florida Power & Light's plant in Cape Canaveral. Hundreds of manatees bask in an intake canal on its southeast edge, drawn by the warm waters. These manatees are hungry. Pollution has decimated their usual menu of seagrasses in the Indian River Lagoon. Many have starved: 1,101 died in Florida in 2021, and as of December, 2022's official estimate was nearly 800 deaths. So along the canal, members of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are tossing them lettuce.
"It's just emblematic of how dire the situation is," says Rachel Silverstein, the executive director of environmental nonprofit Miami Waterkeeper. "The point where we would need to artificially feed a wild animal because their ecosystem is so destroyed that they cannot find food for themselves is pretty extreme."
[...] A lasting fix will require a long process of environmental restoration, which is partly underway—but it's a big task, one that has put local environmental advocates at odds with state and federal policymakers. And it's a complex one, thanks to the peculiarities of the Florida coast and of the sea cows beloved by its human inhabitants.
[...] Scientists hope that restoring Florida's Everglades will help protect natural habitats. Comprehensive restoration, overseen by federal agencies like the Army Corps of Engineers and the Department of the Interior, plus Florida's state government, began in 2000. Its associated projects aim to restore the flow of water from the central Lake Okeechobee to South Florida after a century of diversion that parched the wetland. But that project will run through 2050, at least, and environmental advocates believe that more can be done in the meantime at the government level.
In 2013, the US Environmental Protection Agency approved the State of Florida's annual limits—which are still in place today—on nitrogen and phosphorus in the Indian River Lagoon. "They stated that it would not adversely modify the Indian River Lagoon and affect any listed species," says Ragan Whitlock, a staff attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity. "That clearly has turned out not to be the case."
[...] Allen, who has been monitoring seagrass throughout the year, says the Indian River Lagoon is seeing a minor rebound. He thinks the work people have done to curb the release of fertilizers and sewage into the water system "could definitely be having an impact." And most important to the manatees' supporters, as of December, rescue efforts throughout Florida had saved 103 sick and injured manatees.
"I think we can bring the seagrass back. We can remove these pollution pressures," agrees Silverstein. But there's a long road ahead, she says. "It's very difficult and expensive to put nature back together once it's been broken."
this is floriduh, right?
OK, so, the Spanish started small. They only built a few forts, dredged a few harbors, and built relatively small cities.
Then the 'Muricans took over, and went big time. All those environmental wetlands laws? If they were to be properly enforced, we would be hiring contractors to haul Miami and Tampa north. Orlando would follow close behind. Virtually every farmer in Florida would be hit hard, with many of them simply put out of business.
Restore the wetlands, complete with mosquitos, spiders, snakes, alligators, and all the rest of those nasty swamp critters, and the manatees will live just fine.
It burns me up to see the EPA screwing with small farmers and businesses nationwide, but they do nothing about the destruction of Florida.
