Arm and Qualcomm are playing a dangerous game of chicken:
In its lawsuit filed against Qualcomm last August, Arm sought to block custom processor core technology acquired by the Snapdragon giant. The reason Arm believes this should happen? Qualcomm allegedly breached Arm's licensing agreements by continuing development of custom cores after the two parties failed to negotiate a new deal for the tech's use.
Qualcomm, by contrast, believes its existing agreements with Arm cover the custom cores it gained from the 2021 acquisition of chip startup Nuvia.
If Arm's lawsuit is successful, it would significantly stifle Qualcomm since the company plans to use the Nuvia technology for future chips in several major market segments. But to some analysts, Arm could suffer more than Qualcomm in the long term if it wins, making the lawsuit a risky move, even if it's based on sound legal reasoning.
[...] "The problem for Arm is that even if it wins the case, it loses," wrote Linley Gwenapp of TechInsights in an editorial published last month. "The company is seeking new revenue streams, and Windows PCs are a big opportunity. This market is served almost entirely by x86 processors from Intel and AMD, so any incremental share benefits Arm through royalty payments."
In the event that Arm decided to terminate all of Qualcomm's license agreements, that would do much greater damage to Arm's royalty and license revenues since the Snapdragon giant is such a major customer of the British chip designer.
[...] The greater risk posed by Arm's lawsuit, Gold and other analysts believe, is that it will push Qualcomm and other chip designers to consider the open-source RISC-V instruction set architecture (ISA) as an alternative to Arm, creating a greater existential threat to the British chip designer in the long run.
[...] The two companies may even try to settle earlier if new evidence that emerges during the lawsuit's discovery process, which begins January 13, convinces one side that its case is weak, Sangam said.
But when it comes down to who may benefit more from a settlement, Sangam thinks it will be Qualcomm and not Arm because the latter [former?)] can afford to let the legal process play out, which could include potential appeals beyond 2024. He also thinks it's unlikely for Arm to win an injunction that would stop Qualcomm from developing the custom Nuvia cores as the case plays out in court.
"There's nothing stopping Qualcomm from doing what they are planning to do while the case drags on, Whereas for Arm, if they are to do an IPO, and if you're an investor in the IPO, you will be worried about how the case will turn out," he said.