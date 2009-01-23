Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Seattle's Schools are Suing Tech Giants for Harming Young People's Mental Health

posted by janrinok on Tuesday January 10, @04:46PM   Printer-friendly
from the GAFAM dept.
Career & Education

canopic jug writes:

Multiple sites are reporting that the public school district in Seattle, Washington, is suing a few of the more infamous technology giants over the negative effect they have on the mental health of its students.

Plaintiff:
Seattle School District No 1
Defendant:
Meta Platforms, Inc., Facebook Holdings, LLC, Facebook Operations, LLC, Meta Payments Inc., Facebook Technologies, LLC, Instagram, LLC, Siculus, Inc., Snap Inc., TikTok Inc., ByteDance Inc., Alphabet Inc., Google LLC, XXVI Holdings Inc. and YouTube, LLC
Case Number:
2:2023cv00032
Filed:
January 6, 2023
Court:
US District Court for the Western District of Washington
Nature of Suit:
Torts to Land
Cause of Action:
28 U.S.C. § 1332 Diversity
Jury Demanded By:
Plaintiff

Covered at:

ByteDance and its service TikTok have been covered a lot here at SN though mostly only from the privacy problems it presents, rather than its harms to health.

The actual court docket is blocked behind PACER's paywall. However, Justia Dockets and Filings has a brief summary of the plaintiff and defendants.

Original Submission


«  People are Already Trying to Get ChatGPT to Write Malware
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Seattle's Schools are Suing Tech Giants for Harming Young People's Mental Health | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by canopic jug on Tuesday January 10, @04:51PM

    by canopic jug (3949) on Tuesday January 10, @04:51PM (#1286214) Journal

    A more accurate heading would be Seattle's Schools are Suing Some of the Tech Giants for Harming Young People's Mental Health. One of the largest stressors for all age groups, and a major regional political presence there in Washington state, Microsoft (aka M$, MSFT, Microshaft, Billysoft, Micro$oft, Microsludge, The Seattle Mafia, The Beast in Redmond, etc) seems to have evaded being named in this case, so far.

    Also the focus seems to be on mental health though these "services" have been instrumental in many injuries, maimings, and deaths. So physical health should be addressed as well not just mental health.

    --
    Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(1)