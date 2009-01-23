Multiple sites are reporting that the public school district in Seattle, Washington, is suing a few of the more infamous technology giants over the negative effect they have on the mental health of its students.

Plaintiff: Seattle School District No 1 Defendant: Meta Platforms, Inc., Facebook Holdings, LLC, Facebook Operations, LLC, Meta Payments Inc., Facebook Technologies, LLC, Instagram, LLC, Siculus, Inc., Snap Inc., TikTok Inc., ByteDance Inc., Alphabet Inc., Google LLC, XXVI Holdings Inc. and YouTube, LLC Case Number: 2:2023cv00032 Filed: January 6, 2023 Court: US District Court for the Western District of Washington Nature of Suit: Torts to Land Cause of Action: 28 U.S.C. § 1332 Diversity Jury Demanded By: Plaintiff

ByteDance and its service TikTok have been covered a lot here at SN though mostly only from the privacy problems it presents, rather than its harms to health.

The actual court docket is blocked behind PACER's paywall. However, Justia Dockets and Filings has a brief summary of the plaintiff and defendants.