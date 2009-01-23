23/01/09/1659235 story
Multiple sites are reporting that the public school district in Seattle, Washington, is suing a few of the more infamous technology giants over the negative effect they have on the mental health of its students.
- Plaintiff:
- Seattle School District No 1
- Defendant:
- Meta Platforms, Inc., Facebook Holdings, LLC, Facebook Operations, LLC, Meta Payments Inc., Facebook Technologies, LLC, Instagram, LLC, Siculus, Inc., Snap Inc., TikTok Inc., ByteDance Inc., Alphabet Inc., Google LLC, XXVI Holdings Inc. and YouTube, LLC
- Case Number:
- 2:2023cv00032
- Filed:
- January 6, 2023
- Court:
- US District Court for the Western District of Washington
- Nature of Suit:
- Torts to Land
- Cause of Action:
- 28 U.S.C. § 1332 Diversity
- Jury Demanded By:
- Plaintiff
Covered at:
- Seattle Public Schools sues TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and others, seeking compensation for youth mental health crisis. GeekWire
- Seattle schools sue tech giants over social media harm. The Independent
- Seattle Schools Sue Tech Giants Over Social .... US News
- Seattle's schools are suing tech giants for harming young people's mental health. NPR
- Seattle Schools sues social media firms over youth mental health crisis. The Columbian
- Seattle Schools sues social media firms over youth mental health crisis . The Seattle Times
- Seattle schools sue tech giants over social media harm. ABC News
- Seattle Public Schools sues social media giants for youth mental health crisis . Cascadia Daily News
ByteDance and its service TikTok have been covered a lot here at SN though mostly only from the privacy problems it presents, rather than its harms to health.
The actual court docket is blocked behind PACER's paywall. However, Justia Dockets and Filings has a brief summary of the plaintiff and defendants.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Tuesday January 10, @04:51PM
A more accurate heading would be Seattle's Schools are Suing Some of the Tech Giants for Harming Young People's Mental Health. One of the largest stressors for all age groups, and a major regional political presence there in Washington state, Microsoft (aka M$, MSFT, Microshaft, Billysoft, Micro$oft, Microsludge, The Seattle Mafia, The Beast in Redmond, etc) seems to have evaded being named in this case, so far.
Also the focus seems to be on mental health though these "services" have been instrumental in many injuries, maimings, and deaths. So physical health should be addressed as well not just mental health.
