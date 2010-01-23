GitHub has removed a recent "Mortal Kombat II" source code leak following a request from Warner Bros. Discovery. The leak purportedly reveals unused artwork and an alternative storyline for the iconic arcade game, first released by Midway in 1993. Three decades later, the current rightsholder seems keen to plug the leaks.

[...] Warner Bros. and NetherRealm are not solely focused on new content, they're very protective of historical rights as well. That became apparent over the past few days after the 1993 source code for Mortal Kombat II leaked online.

The leak was met with excitement by gaming history fans, who discovered unused artwork and an early or alternative storyline.

The files in question were posted to a GitHub repository by the user account 'Historical Source,' which has leaked many other game assets in the past. While many of those remain online, Warner Bros. was quick to object.