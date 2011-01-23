from the parler-games dept.
The layoffs seem to have begun just after Ye's acquisition was called off:
Parler parent company Parlement Technologies has cut the "majority" of its staff in recent weeks, according to a new report. The Verge reports that the company has slashed close to 75 percent of staff, including several executives, in recent weeks with "approximately 20" workers remaining between both entities at the end of 2022.
Parler didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about the layoffs or how many staffers remain. The layoffs seem to roughly coincide with other difficulties for the "free speech" social media app. Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, had struck a deal to buy the service for an undisclosed amount in October. In December, Parlement Technologies announced the deal was off, with a Parler rep claiming the decision had been made in mid-November due to Ye's "ongoing business difficulties." Layoffs began shortly after, at the end of November, The Verge now reports.
Parler was originally launched in 2018, but rose to prominence in 2020 as several high profile Republicans announced they were leaving Twitter in favor of Parler. The app billed itself as a "free speech" social network that eschewed the "censorship" of mainstream social media platforms like Twitter. It gained popularity as a free-wheeling alternative that had few rules or moderation policies.
This seems to be following the path that has already been taken by Twitter, Meta and other social media sites. Is it a temporary phenomenon or a sign of changing attitudes?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 12, @06:26PM
Somebody's got to pay the hosting fees (looking at you Kanye).
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Thursday January 12, @06:37PM (1 child)
The broad industry layoffs are just the business cycle. We had a very favorable lending climate, now it's tightening.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 12, @07:08PM
Free speech outlook: cloudy
(Score: 1) by SingularityPhoenix on Thursday January 12, @06:43PM (2 children)
>Is it a temporary phenomenon or a sign of changing attitudes?
Parler is too small to call a trend setter if a 75% staff reduction takes it from 80 employees to 20.
I think a lot of things are being driven by the end of the pandemic. Social media companies boomed during the pandemic, and are busting now its over, and people are returning to their old socializing habits. These companies are subsequently cutting costs by laying off employees.
I worked at a mine that would bulk up on employees when prices were high, and lay off when prices dropped. This isn't tech or social media specific.
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Thursday January 12, @07:03PM (1 child)
And apparently that's also a big part of why they were so easy to embargo. If they've only got 80 employees, then a bunch of the stuff must have been outsourced to other companies as 80 isn't enough even to just ensure that there's no illegal content. (As in actually illegal content like child porn and the like on the site)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 12, @07:10PM
Child porn? On parler? I would be thinking.... death threats to the President kind of illegal. But meh, if child porn sounds better go with that.