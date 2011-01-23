China's National Space Administration (CNSA) has been hoping to reestablish communications with the Zhurong Mars rover, but so far, their efforts have been unsuccessful. Zhurong was put into hibernation over six months ago as it hunkered down in attempts to survive the Martian winter.

But it's been a tough winter in Utopia Planetia in Mars northern hemisphere where Zhurong is located. Not only were the temperatures extremely low, colder than -100°C (-148°F), but a regional dust storm severely reduced the likelihood of the rover collecting any power with its solar panels. This is the same dust storm that has hastened the end of NASA's Mars InSight mission.

According to the South China Morning Post, the mission team predicted Zhurong would resume operations around December 26 as the planet's northern hemisphere entered its spring season and environmental conditions improved. But so far, no contact has been established.

Zhurong landed on Mars on May 15, 2021, making China the second country ever to successfully land a rover on Mars. The cute rover, named after a Chinese god of fire, explored its landing site, sent back pictures — including a selfie with its lander, taken by a remote camera – studied the topography of Mars, and conducted other science experiments.

[...] The Zhurong lander had a primary mission of three months, but it remained operational for one year and has traveled nearly 2 km (1.24 miles) across the terrain. Using its ground-penetrating radar, scientists found evidence for two major flooding events on Mars, believed to have occurred millions of years ago.