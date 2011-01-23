from the pill-popping-and-a-good-chat dept.
Doctors step up fight against childhood obesity, say "watchful waiting" doesn't work
Children as young as 12 with obesity should now consider taking weight-loss drugs, and those as young as 13 with severe obesity should consider metabolic or bariatric surgery, according to aggressive new guidelines released Monday by the American Academy of Pediatrics.
The new guidance marks the first time the AAP has recommended weight loss drugs for childhood obesity. Overall, the medical group is urging immediate, intensive action to get ahead of childhood obesity and overweight conditions, which are complex, before they lead to long-term health problems, such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
[...] Obesity and overweight health categories have long been stigmatized as simple conditions driven by personal choices. But in reality, the AAP points out, they are complex medical conditions that involve combinations of genetic, physiologic, socioeconomic, and environmental factors.
[...] In addition to recommendations related to weight-loss medications for obesity and surgery for severe obesity, the guidance includes recommendations for motivational interviewing and intensive health behavior and lifestyle treatment. The AAP also recommends that pediatricians evaluate children who are at the levels of overweight, obese, and severely obese for lipid abnormalities, high blood pressure, signs of pre-diabetes or diabetes, and mental health conditions. The guidance discusses the increased risk children face due to special health needs, low socioeconomic status, and structural racism.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 12, @03:39PM (1 child)
Surgeon recommends surgery. Medics recommend medicine. News recommends news at 11.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday January 12, @04:05PM
I don't like the surgery idea, but do you have better alternatives to propose?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday January 12, @04:04PM
Maybe prevention of childhood obesity might be much more gooder than surgery?
Why is this happening?
Some hunches:
Other ideas?
I remember reading, I think within the last year, right here, that China limits kids video game time to 3 hours per week. Horrors!
Looking back, I remember how bright the future was when I was young. I could see computers (such as they were 40 years ago) getting more powerful and being a benefit to humanity. A decade later I was using the internet and thought it was amazing. Little did I realize how computers and internet could also be a great scourge upon humanity. The dark side of human behavior. Video games and social media. Maybe for adults: online gambling, or pr0n.
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Thursday January 12, @04:07PM
The problem in America is we never build enough sidewalks or parks. Walking trails are rare. Many are scared of them, or can't access them. The problem is that we've created a place where regular exercise is the outlier, and not the norm.
To blame this on structural racism, and low socioeconomic issues, seems outlandish to me. I live in a middle class area, half hispanic, half white, and we have these same exact issues. Nowhere for the kids to play unless you pay multiple subscription's to indoor facilities. Even then, they need an escort. They can't just go run around.
I find it tough to swallow that these same folks want to prescribe drugs, and blame these "factors", when the reality is we need outdoor spaces, otherwise were all going to get fat.
Seems like America issues to me, ie: max profits, politics, and "we never have enough money to do those things, we can't even fill the potholes" when you ask/beg the city council to do something different.