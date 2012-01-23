Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Identity Thieves Bypassed Experian Security to View Credit Reports

posted by hubie on Thursday January 12, @11:55PM   Printer-friendly
from the self-regulation dept.
Security

owl writes:

https://krebsonsecurity.com/2023/01/identity-thieves-bypassed-experian-security-to-view-credit-reports/

Note, this content is USA centric:

Identity thieves have been exploiting a glaring security weakness in the website of Experian, one of the big three consumer credit reporting bureaus. Normally, Experian requires that those seeking a copy of their credit report successfully answer several multiple choice questions about their financial history. But until the end of 2022, Experian's website allowed anyone to bypass these questions and go straight to the consumer's report. All that was needed was the person's name, address, birthday and Social Security number.

Original Submission


«  Japan Lacks the Expertise for Renewed Nuclear Ambitions
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Identity Thieves Bypassed Experian Security to View Credit Reports | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.