If you're looking for a new operating system that takes security seriously, but doesn't cause major user headaches, Vanilla OS might be just the ticket:
I've used every flavor of Linux you can possibly imagine -- from the overly simple to the masterfully complex. I've seen just about every gimmick and trick you could throw at an operating system. Finally, there's a new take on Linux that is equal parts heightened security and user-friendly. If that sounds like the combination you've been looking for, read on, my friend.
The first official release of Vanilla OS was recently made available to the masses. I've tested this Linux distribution before and found it to be quite intriguing. So, when the developers announced the full release was ready, you can bet I was anxious to kick the tires.
[...] With the new release, the developers shifted away from Almost to ABRoot. [...] The developers explain it like this:
ABRoot achieves [atomicity] by transacting between 2 root file systems: A and B. Let's make an example. Let's say you want to install a new package. ABRoot will check which partition is the present root partition (i.e A), then it will mount an overlay on top of it and perform the transaction. If the transaction succeeds, the overlay will be merged with the future root partition (i.e B). On your next boot, the system will automatically switch to the new root partition (B). In case of failure, the overlay will be discarded and the system will boot normally, without any changes to either partition.
The article goes on to talk about Smart Updates and Sub Systems.
