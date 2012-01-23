from the information-wants-to-be-free dept.
The ScheerPost is running a tribute to the late Aaron Swartz ten years after his untimely death on 11 January 2013.
Jan. 11, 2023 marks the tenth anniversary of the death of Aaron Swartz. Swartz had a prolific career as a computer programmer: At the age of 12 he created The Info Network, a user-generated encyclopedia widely credited as a precursor to Wikipedia. Swartz's later work would transform the internet as we know it. He helped co-found Reddit, developed the RSS web feed format, and helped lay the technical foundations of Creative Commons, "a global nonprofit organization that enables sharing and reuse of creativity and knowledge through the provision of free legal tools." In 2011, Swartz was arrested and indicted on federal charges after downloading a large number of academic articles from the website JSTOR through the MIT network. A year later, prosecutors added an additional nine felony counts against Swartz, ultimately threatening him with a million dollars in fines and up to 35 years in prison. Swartz was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment from suicide on Jan. 11, 2013. TRNN Editor-in-Chief Maximillian Alvarez speaks with the co-hosts of the Srsly Wrong podcast, Shawn Vulliez and Aaron Moritz, about the life and legacy of Aaron Swartz.
Viewers can learn more about Swartz by watching the documentary The Internet's Own Boy, and reading his "Guerilla Open Access Manifesto."
Previously:
(2021) Supreme Court Overturns Overbroad Interpretation of CFAA, Protecting Researchers and Users
(2021) Supreme Court Reins in Definition of Crime Under Controversial Hacking Law
(2018) The FBI Secretly Collected Data on Aaron Swartz Earlier Than We Thought—in a Case Involving Al Qaeda
(2014) The Aaron Swartz Documentary: Review
Related Stories
Ken White over at Popehat has review of the documentary film by Brian Knappenberger: "The Internet's Own Boy: The Story of Aaron Swartz".
One unique aspect of this review is the perspective of a practising criminal defence attorney, and former federal prosecutor, on the attitude of the justice system.
My fortunate clients are the most outraged at how they are treated by the criminal justice system, and most prone to seeing conspiracies and vendettas, because they are new to it they have not questioned the premise that the system's goal is justice. My clients who have lived difficult lives in hard neighborhoods don't see a conspiracy; they recognize incompetence and brutal indifference and injustice as features, not bugs. "Justice system" is a label, not a description.
White also notes the possible impact of depression in this case, referencing back to an article he wrote which challenges many of the common perceptions about the case.
Nearly two years before the U.S. government's first known inquiry into the activities of Reddit co-founder and famed digital activist Aaron Swartz, the FBI swept up his email data in a counterterrorism investigation that also ensnared students at an American university, according to a once-secret document first published by Gizmodo.
The email data belonging to Swartz, who was likely not the target of the counterterrorism investigation, was cataloged by the FBI and accessed more than a year later as it weighed potential charges against him for something wholly unrelated. The legal practice of storing data on Americans who are not suspected of crimes, so that it may be used against them later on, has long been denounced by civil liberties experts, who've called on courts and lawmakers to curtail the FBI's "radically" expansive search procedures.
The government does store information indefinitely that can be used against you later at a more convenient time.
Supreme Court reins in definition of crime under controversial hacking law:
The Supreme Court issued a ruling Thursday that imposes a limit on what counts as a crime under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA).
The case involves a former Georgia police sergeant who "used his own, valid credentials" to get information about a license plate number from a law enforcement database, the court decision said. The sergeant ran the search in exchange for money and for non-law enforcement purposes, violating a department policy. He was charged with a felony under the CFAA, which says it's a crime when someone "intentionally accesses a computer without authorization or exceeds authorized access." He was convicted and sentenced to 18 months in prison in May 2018.
A federal appeals court upheld the conviction, but the Supreme Court reversed it today in a 6-3 decision that said Van Buren did not violate the CFAA. Justices found that the cybersecurity statute does not make it a crime to obtain information from a computer when the person has authorized access to that machine, even if the person has "improper motives."
The court wrote:
Supreme Court Overturns Overbroad Interpretation of CFAA, Protecting Security Researchers and Everyday Users:
EFF has long fought to reform vague, dangerous computer crime laws like the CFAA. We're gratified that the Supreme Court today acknowledged that overbroad application of the CFAA risks turning nearly any user of the Internet into a criminal based on arbitrary terms of service. We remember the tragic and unjust results of the CFAA's misuse, such as the death of Aaron Swartz, and we will continue to fight to ensure that computer crime laws no longer chill security research, journalism, and other novel and interoperable uses of technology that ultimately benefit all of us.
[...] Today's win is an important victory for users everywhere. The Court rightly held that exceeding authorized access under the CFAA does not encompass "violations of circumstance-based access restrictions on employers' computers." Thus, "an individual 'exceeds authorized access' when he accesses a computer with authorization but then obtains information located in particular areas of the computer— such as files, folders, or databases—that are off limits to him."
(Score: 3, Informative) by canopic jug on Friday January 13, @04:51PM
The quotation in the summary is inaccurate in regards to Reddit's claims. The company which Aaron was working for got bought out and merged into Reddit. Then after some days (hours really), Aaron decided it sucked so much that he stopped showing up [aaronsw.com] and was eventually dismissed. So posthumous claims of him co-founding the pox that is Reddit are no more than false smears against his character. Peoplesoft? Outlook? WTF?
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.