Next time you're on your favorite news site, you might want to double check the byline to see if it was written by an actual human.
CNET, a massively popular tech news outlet, has been quietly employing the help of "automation technology" — a stylistic euphemism for AI — on a new wave of financial explainer articles, seemingly starting around November of last year.
[...] The articles are published under the unassuming appellation of "CNET Money Staff," and encompass topics like "Should You Break an Early CD for a Better Rate?" or "What is Zelle and How Does It Work?"
That byline obviously does not paint the full picture, and so your average reader visiting the site likely would have no idea that what they're reading is AI-generated. It's only when you click on "CNET Money Staff," that the actual "authorship" is revealed.
"This article was generated using automation technology," reads a dropdown description, "and thoroughly edited and fact-checked by an editor on our editorial staff."
Since the program began, CNET has put out around 73 AI-generated articles. That's not a whole lot for a site that big, and absent an official announcement of the program, it appears leadership is trying to keep the experiment as lowkey as possible. CNET did not respond to questions about the AI-generated articles.
[...] Nonetheless, AP's justification for using AI — and a talking point being adopted across the industry — is that it frees up journalists and other staff from having to write tedious recaps. In reality, it's hard to believe that the technology would forever be limited to a cure to tedium and never intrude on "real" writing jobs.
Now, looking at the entire explainers that CNET has generated using AI, it looks like that goalpost has already shifted — and may never return.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Saturday January 14, @12:48PM
Well that sure explains a lot. I stopped following CNet a while back because their articles were just a bunch of words without a point or a flow. If you slowly read through them, they probably can be bent into making some kind of sense. But if you skim through them quickly they are just a word salad, albeit a high quality word salad, without a clear point or meaning.
It's not clever to dump this waste onto the public web without proper machine readable tags. Regardless of the quality, what this is doing by leaving this crap unlabeled is poisoning the data set used for training: Bots writing word salad which other bots will ingest and use as training data to produce their own n-generation word salad. That only takes us further and further from programs that can actually understand and produce English, while risking a harmful feedback loop [indiatimes.com].
Take a step back and ask, who should control what? Should we control the computers and their actions? Or should the computers control and manipulate us? I decided long ago that it is we that should control the computers and use them as tools for amplifying skill and knowledge. That's an extreme minority position, but I'll continue to stick to it. CNet is now formally blacklisted as far as my reading goes.
