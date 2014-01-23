Nala is a much cleaner, neater alternative for the APT package manager:
Many of us probably use the APT package manager system. Nala is a command line front-end that promises to both improve the interface and speed up downloads. I've only just loaded it so I cannot say whether the latter is accurate but at some point I will let you know what my findings are.
Although the APT package manager is a simple and effective command-line tool for installing, updating, and removing software, it does have its weaknesses. Nala is here to improve on that.
I've been using Ubuntu/Debian-based Linux distributions for a very, very long time. As such, I've seen package managers come and go. I've used APT, Synaptic, Snap, Flatpak and more. For the most part, they all do an excellent job of managing software on your system. The most prevalent system I've used is APT, and it's rarely failed me.
That doesn't mean APT is perfect. Case in point: APT is pretty ugly for a command line tool. It can also be a bit slow, especially in later iterations where it runs several checks post-install and post-upgrade. Not that I mind those checks, but sometimes the slowdowns caused by them can be rather annoying. On top of that, APT doesn't support parallel downloads, so larger upgrades can become even slower.
When a new tool came into being that promised parallel downloads, a history feature, the fastest mirror option that automatically selects the three fastest download mirrors and a considerably more user-friendly output, I was intrigued.
After installing Nala on Pop!_OS Linux, it took me one update run to make me realize that Nala was my new favorite APT front-end. That's right, Nala is just a front-end for APT that adds a few extra features and a cleaner interface. Even so, it's very much worth installing and using. Let's do just that.
To install Nala, you'll need an Ubuntu-based Linux distribution and a user with sudo privileges. That's it. Since Nala is a text-based tool, you can install it on either a desktop or server distribution.
Fortunately, Nala is found in the standard repositories for Ubuntu 22.04 and newer, so installation is simple. [...]