England Now Requires New Homes to Include Gigabit Internet Connections

posted by hubie on Monday January 16, @10:38AM
Most new construction must include gigabit internet, while pre-existing tenants no longer have to wait for a landlord's approval for an upgrade:

Good news for those across the pond: Home internet in the UK is getting an upgrade. Two new regulations will now require most new housing construction projects to include gigabit internet, while pre-existing tenants will also have easier access to a high-speed connection.

The United Kingdom's Department for Digital, Culture, Media, & Sport announced the new laws earlier this week, with ministers having amended Building Regulations 2010 to include the first of two new laws—that new housing developers in England must future-proof new construction by including a gigabit internet connection.

[...] Likewise, the department says that the Telecommunications Infrastructure (Leasehold Property) Act of 2021 (TILPA) will help tenants in rental homes get access to faster internet more easily. This law allows a telecommunications firm to obtain a court order to enter a property if a landlord is unresponsive.

Previously, tenants were required to wait for the landlord's approval before a new internet connection could be installed, and the department says that telecommunication companies would receive no response from a landlord 40% of the time.

