23/01/15/1417259 story
posted by hubie on Monday January 16, @01:25PM
from the dialogue-from-a-simpler-time dept.
from the dialogue-from-a-simpler-time dept.
https://www.windytan.com/2012/11/the-sound-of-dialup-pictured.html
If you ever connected to the Internet before the 2000s, you probably remember that it made a peculiar sound. But despite becoming so familiar, it remained a mystery for most of us. What do these sounds mean?
As many already know, what you're hearing is often called a handshake, the start of a telephone conversation between two modems. The modems are trying to find a common language and determine the weaknesses of the telephone channel originally meant for human speech.
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
The Sound of the Dialup, Pictured | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.